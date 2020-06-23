STRICKLAND - Claudia P. Of West Falls, went to be with the Lord on June 21, 2020. Daughter of the late William R. and Joan J. Strickland; sister of Stuart (Sarah) Strickland of Pittsburgh, PA. and Naomi W. (Robert) Hall; aunt of Amy Louise J. and Gabriel Strickland and Zacharia Hall; also survived by many friends. Visitation, Thursday, June 25, from 4-8pm, at COMFORT FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 6469 Olean Rd., South Wales. Funeral Service, Friday, June 26, 11 AM at St. Paulâ€™s Lutheran Church, 53 West Falls Rd., West Falls. Claudia was a cherished member at St. Paulâ€™s Church where she volunteered much of her time in various capacities. She was a sister in Christ to many at her church. Claudia served as Vice President on the board at Griffins Mills Cemetery and had been working as a Home Health Aide before becoming ill. The family encourages donations to St. Paulâ€™s Lutheran Church. Condolences and directions available online at: www.COMFORTFUNERALHOME.com
Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 23, 2020.