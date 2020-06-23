Claudia P. STRICKLAND
STRICKLAND - Claudia P. Of West Falls, went to be with the Lord on June 21, 2020. Daughter of the late William R. and Joan J. Strickland; sister of Stuart (Sarah) Strickland of Pittsburgh, PA. and Naomi W. (Robert) Hall; aunt of Amy Louise J. and Gabriel Strickland and Zacharia Hall; also survived by many friends. Visitation, Thursday, June 25, from 4-8pm, at COMFORT FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 6469 Olean Rd., South Wales. Funeral Service, Friday, June 26, 11 AM at St. Paulâ€™s Lutheran Church, 53 West Falls Rd., West Falls. Claudia was a cherished member at St. Paulâ€™s Church where she volunteered much of her time in various capacities. She was a sister in Christ to many at her church. Claudia served as Vice President on the board at Griffins Mills Cemetery and had been working as a Home Health Aide before becoming ill. The family encourages donations to St. Paulâ€™s Lutheran Church. Condolences and directions available online at: www.COMFORTFUNERALHOME.com


Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Comfort Funeral Home Inc.
6469 Olean Road
South Wales, NY 14139
(716) 652-8716
