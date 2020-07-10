ELWOOD - Clifford T., Jr.
Of Kenmore, NY, July 9, 2020. Beloved husband of 55 years, to Donna Lee Loefke Elwood; dear father of Scott (Lori) and Gregory (Melissa) Elwood; loving grandfather of Natalie, Elise and Luke Elwood. Visitation by family and friends at D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME, 3215 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, Saturday 9 AM to 11 AM, followed by Interment at Elmlawn Cemetery. Please be mindful of required face mask, social distancing and Funeral Home Capacity Restrictions that may cause delays. Cliff was a Civil Engineer working in Construction Technology for the Peace Bridge Authority and Served in the NY Army National Guard. Memorial contributions to Hospice Foundation of WNY, 225 Como Park Blvd., Buffalo 14227 are preferred. Condolences may be sent to www.ginnanefuneralhome.com