Cody A. GLOGOWSKI
GLOGOWSKI - Cody A.
Age 32, of Delevan, NY, passed away on June 26, 2020. Son of Alan (Karen) Glogowski and Melanie (Joel) Swisher; beloved fiancé of Shari Pixley; father of Jaxon Glogowski and Levi Pixley; brother of Jillian (Vinny Lauer) Swisher, Joseph (Kara Hoff) Swisher, Joey (Rachelle) Miller and the late Tony "T Dog" Miller; also survived by his beloved friends, Vicki and James Chamberlain, along with several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. There will be no calling hours. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be offered at wsdavisfuneralhome.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 28, 2020.
