BONCORE - Cora J. "Corky" (nee Naffky)
Of Tonawanda, entered into rest March 31, 2020. Beloved wife of 60 years to Robert C. Boncore; devoted mother of Dawn (Peter) Orlando, Robert Boncore, Jr. and Susan Boncore; cherished grandmother of Joe (Rene), Lea, Anthony, Kristie and Santina; loving daughter of the late Christian and Sarah Naffky; dear sister of Richard (late Rosemarie) Naffky and Norra (Doug) Carroll; fond sister-in-law of Marie Szefler, Bernie Loomis and Theresa (Herb) Karo; also survived by several nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. John the Baptist Church, 1085 Englewood Ave., Kenmore, on Saturday (July 25), at 9:30 o'clock. Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com