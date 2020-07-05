ZARANEK - Cory A.
June 28, 2020 of Grand Island. Son of Tonya (Gary) Hollederer and Andy (Sue Piejda aka Miss Susie) Zaranek. Brother of Bryan (Dana) Hollederer, Joe (Laura) Piejda), Jill (Dan) Fagan, Kristen (Paul) Kloosterman and Kaitlyn Hollederer. Also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins as well as 5 nieces and nephews. Grandson of John (Carole) Zaranek and the late Diane (Survived by husband Alan) Hall and Alfred Sheley. Funeral services private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Cory Zaranek Memorial Fundraiser, facebook.com/donate/3062253143889397
. Cory was a US Navy Corpsman embedded with the US Marine Corps, served in 3 deployments including 2007 in Ramadi Iraq, 2009 in Iraq and 2010 in Afghanistan and was awarded 18 various medals. Share condolences at kaiserfuneral.com