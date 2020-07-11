THRASHER - Craig Lee
Teacher, crew coach, competitor, volunteer fireman and graduate from the US Naval Academy at Annapolis (63'). Craig was born on April 10th, 1941, and died on July 8th, 2020, at age 79, surrounded by family at his home in East Aurora, NY. Craig was preceded in death by his father Clarke, his mother Helen, and his brother Clarke Jr.; he is survived by his wife of 57 years Margaret Ryan Thrasher; his three children Kate (Chris) Vendetti, David (Rose) Thrasher and Chris (Leslie) Thrasher; his older brother Garrett; was papa to his six grandchildren, Staff Sergeant Colin (USAF), Lance Corporal Casey (USM), Riley, Stella, Sophia and Caprianna, as well as many nieces and nephews. Craig was a lifelong oarsman who competed nationally and internationally. He was also a volunteer fireman and investigator for more than 50 years. To leave his final contribution in education he has left his body to UB Medical School to further science and education. "Always remain teachable!" To offer your respects in this challenging time of COVID, please visit the family website at: www.craigleethrasher.com
to schedule a time to visit. In addition, next year (post COVID) the family plans to have a Celebration of Life on Saturday, May 29th, 2021. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in his name to the East Aurora Fire Department.