JASCO - Craig Scott
May 12, 2020, of Norfolk, VA. beloved son of the late John and Helen (nee Green) Jasco; dear brother of James, Dale and the late John and Michael Jasco. A beloved brother who will be missed in his generous love and service to his family, country, friends and community. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a graveside service with Military Honors in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, 4000 Elmwood Ave., on Tuesday, July 14, at 11:00 AM. Mr. Jasco was a US Army Veteran. Share condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com