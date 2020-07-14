CARLSON - Craig W.
Age 64, of Sheldon, NY, passed away peacefully on July 11, 2020 at Hospice Buffalo surrounded by his loving family.
Surviving are his wife of forty-one years, Judy Schallert Carlson whom he married on July 7, 1979; his daughters, Kristen (Patrick) Pettengill of Getzville, Ashley (Shane) Casey of Boston, NY; his grandchildren, Logan and Quinn Pettengill, Brogan and Brice Casey; his brother, Lynn Carlson of Warsaw; his father and mother-in-law, Joseph "Butch" and Shirley Schallert of Sun City Center, FL; sister-in-law, Donna (William) Brainard of North Java; brother-in-law, John (Julie) Schallert of Raynham, MA; several nieces and nephews. Craig's Memorial Service will be held Friday, July 17 at 11 AM at St. John Neumann Parish, St. Cecilia's church site, Sheldon. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo, 225 Como Park Blvd., Buffalo, NY 14227 or Roswell Park Alliance, Elm & Carlton Sts., Buffalo, NY 14263 for Glioblastoma research. Craig's body was gifted to the University of Buffalo Anatomical Gift Program in order that others may benefit from their research. Arrangements are being completed by Robinson & Hackemer Funeral Home, Warsaw. Online condolences at www.robinsonandhackemer.com