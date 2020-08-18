KING - Crystal A.

Age 86, of the Town of Lockport, NY, formerly of North Tonawanda and Olean, NY, entered into rest on August 14, 2020, while at the Niagara Hospice House in Lockport. Born in Olean, NY, on April 12, 1934, daughter of the late Archie and Crystal (Cunningham) Freeman. Crystal had been employed as a nurse's aide at Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital. She was a member of All Saints Parish, on Church Street in Lockport, was employed full time until the age of 72, loved reading, Knitting and hook rugs. Survivors include six children, Kathleen Failing (dec'd Gerald) of Wheatfield, John B. King III (Rose) of Niagara Falls, Pamela Janda (dec'd Kevin) of Niagara Falls, Peggy Redick (Dennis) of Cambria, Steven King (Colleen) of Sparks, NV, and Brenda King of Cambria; 13 grandchildren with two that are deceased; 17 great-grandchildren. Crystal is the youngest of ten, with only one brother surviving, Alex Freeman of Bradford, PA. Crystal was formerly married to her husband of 28 years, and father of her six children, John B. King, Jr., who preceded her in death. A memorial service will take place at St. Mary of the Angels in Olean, NY, with Father Melfi officiating. Interment will follow in St. Bonaventure Cemetery, Allegheny, NY. Arrangements were with the DuBois Funeral Home, Wheatfield.







