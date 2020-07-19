RACETTE - Cynthia A. (nee Carriere)
July 14, 2020, of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved wife of Richard L. Racette; dearest mother of Mark (Emmilee) Racette, Amanda (Nicholas) Twentyfive and Michelle (Paul) Robinson; loving grandmother of Elena, Katherine and Wesley; sister of Ed (Doris) Carriere and the late Yvonne (Dale) Brodsky; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial to be held on Tuesday, July 21, at 11 AM in St. Philip the Apostle RC Church, 950 Losson Rd., Cheektowaga. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date. Donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo. Cynthia was a writer, chemist and artist. Arrangements by DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME. Please share your condolences at www.SmolarekCares.com