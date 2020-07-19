1/1
Cynthia A. (Carriere) RACETTE
RACETTE - Cynthia A. (nee Carriere)
July 14, 2020, of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved wife of Richard L. Racette; dearest mother of Mark (Emmilee) Racette, Amanda (Nicholas) Twentyfive and Michelle (Paul) Robinson; loving grandmother of Elena, Katherine and Wesley; sister of Ed (Doris) Carriere and the late Yvonne (Dale) Brodsky; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial to be held on Tuesday, July 21, at 11 AM in St. Philip the Apostle RC Church, 950 Losson Rd., Cheektowaga. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date. Donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo. Cynthia was a writer, chemist and artist. Arrangements by DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME. Please share your condolences at www.SmolarekCares.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Philip the Apostle RC Church
Funeral services provided by
Smolarek Funeral Home
2510 Union Road
Cheektowaga, NY 14227
(716) 668-3122
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
