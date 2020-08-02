Jakobs - Cynthia M.

(nee Gallert)

Of Tucson, AZ. Entered into rest July 24, 2020: beloved wife and soul-mate of 43 years to Hans-Jurgen; daughter of the late Frank T. and Eleanore Gallert; daughter-in-law of the late Ernst and Anni Jakobs; dear sister of Gerald (Dawn) Gallert, and Michelle M. (Dennis) Voytovich; fond aunt of Eric (Nicole) Gallert and Sarah (Connor) Crooks. Due to COVID restrictions, a Memorial Service will be held at a later date in Tucson, AZ. Arrangements by BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC.







