Jakobs - Cynthia M.
(nee Gallert)
Of Tucson, AZ. Entered into rest July 24, 2020: beloved wife and soul-mate of 43 years to Hans-Jurgen; daughter of the late Frank T. and Eleanore Gallert; daughter-in-law of the late Ernst and Anni Jakobs; dear sister of Gerald (Dawn) Gallert, and Michelle M. (Dennis) Voytovich; fond aunt of Eric (Nicole) Gallert and Sarah (Connor) Crooks. Due to COVID restrictions, a Memorial Service will be held at a later date in Tucson, AZ. Arrangements by BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 2, 2020.