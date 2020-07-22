WILLIAMS - Cynthia M.
(nee Dennis)
Of Amherst, entered into rest on July 18, 2020 at age 60. Devoted mother of Saquetta and Tisheka Gray; cherished grand-mother of Deonna Gray, Trequon Jones and Jaron Douglas; dear sister of Mitchell Debold and Tony Dennis; also survived by a host of loving relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Saturday (July 25, 2020), from 2-3 PM with a prayer service following at 3 PM. In compliance with the public health guidelines during the Covid-19 Pandemic, visitation will be monitored to limit gathering sizes based on the most current recommendations. Face masks required. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com