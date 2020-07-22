1/1
Cynthia M. (Dennis) WILLIAMS
WILLIAMS - Cynthia M.
(nee Dennis)
Of Amherst, entered into rest on July 18, 2020 at age 60. Devoted mother of Saquetta and Tisheka Gray; cherished grand-mother of Deonna Gray, Trequon Jones and Jaron Douglas; dear sister of Mitchell Debold and Tony Dennis; also survived by a host of loving relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Saturday (July 25, 2020), from 2-3 PM with a prayer service following at 3 PM. In compliance with the public health guidelines during the Covid-19 Pandemic, visitation will be monitored to limit gathering sizes based on the most current recommendations. Face masks required. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Lombardo Funeral Home
JUL
25
Prayer Service
03:00 PM
Lombardo Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Lombardo Funeral Home
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard
Amherst, NY 14226
(716) 837-7100
