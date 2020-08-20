ALI - Cynthia S. (nee Vilardo)
Of Orchard Park, entered into rest August 19, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Ali S. Ali; devoted mother of Salim, Saad and Clara Ali; cherished grandmother of Ronald Carlson; loving daughter of the late Frank and Marie Clara Vilardo; dear sister of the late Anthony and Frank Jr.; also survived by her cousin Lisa Valvo. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., on Saturday from 12 noon to 2 PM, where a funeral service will immediately follow. Interment Lakeside cemetery. PURSUANT TO NYS GUIDELINES 33 PERCENT OCCUPANCY WILL BE OBSERVED. Please wear face covering. Please share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com