ALESSI - Cyril J.
Of Clarence Center, entered into rest April 3, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Esther (nee Angielczyk) Alessi; devoted father of Karen (Joseph) Mauger, Laurie (Mark) Roth, Thomas Alessi and James (Angel) Alessi; cherished grandfather of 13 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; loving son of the late Thomas and Laura (nee Savasta) Alessi; dear brother of Thomas (Anita), Donald (Rosemary) and the late Russell "Bob" (Marie) Alessi; brother-in-law of Christine Zylinski; also survived by nieces and nephews. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at Nativity Blessed Virgin Mary Church, Main St. and Harris Hill Rd., on Tuesday, August 4, at 10:30 o'clock. Interment Clarence Center Cemetery. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com