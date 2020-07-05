1/1
Dale MITCHELL
MITCHELL - Dale
Born March 30, 1954, deceased June 15, 2020, after a battle with cancer. Born in Kenmore, NY. Graduated Kenmore West 1972. Graduated college at Columbus, Ohio. Moved to San Antonio in 1977. Dale was predeceased by his wife Dorie Hunam Mitchell in 2007. Survived by younger sisters Pamela Mitchell Wise of San Diego, CA and Maureen Mitchell Roberts of San Antonio, TX; and nieces and nephews. Dale enjoyed many hobbies, woodworking, kite flying, and motorcycles, just to name a few. He will be greatly missed by many. Private services held.



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

