OSTWALD - Dan W.
Age 73 of the City of Tonawanda, August 3, 2020, under the care of Hospice. Husband of 53 years to Sharon L. (nee Ensminger) Ostwald; father of Martha (Christopher) Certo and Michael Ostwald; grandfather of Grace Ostwald, Emily and Samantha Certo, and great-grandfather of Kenadi Ostwald; son of the late Wilbert and Virginia Ostwald. Dan was a 1964 graduate of Tonawanda High School and was a US Marine Corps Veteran. He was a Life Member of Tonawandas' Post 264 American Legion and the American Legion Band. A private visitation and funeral service was held with Dan's immediate family. A private burial was in Acacia Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Payne Avenue Christian Church in North Tonawanda. Condolences may be shared at www.ROTHFUNERAL.com