Dan W. OSTWALD
OSTWALD - Dan W.
Age 73 of the City of Tonawanda, August 3, 2020, under the care of Hospice. Husband of 53 years to Sharon L. (nee Ensminger) Ostwald; father of Martha (Christopher) Certo and Michael Ostwald; grandfather of Grace Ostwald, Emily and Samantha Certo, and great-grandfather of Kenadi Ostwald; son of the late Wilbert and Virginia Ostwald. Dan was a 1964 graduate of Tonawanda High School and was a US Marine Corps Veteran. He was a Life Member of Tonawandas' Post 264 American Legion and the American Legion Band. A private visitation and funeral service was held with Dan's immediate family. A private burial was in Acacia Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Payne Avenue Christian Church in North Tonawanda. Condolences may be shared at www.ROTHFUNERAL.com



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
John O. Roth Funeral Home, Inc.
25 William Street
Tonawanda, NY 14150
(716) 693-1551
