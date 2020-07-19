1/1
Dana M. TRIMPER
{ "" }
TRIMPER - Dana M.
July 7, 2020. Loving son of the late George J. Trimper Sr. and Elayne M. (nee Coughlin) Trimper; dear brother of George J. Jr. (Mary), Timothy E., (Tammy Panaro) and Paul D. (Lynn) Trimper of Watertown, NY; also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Private Funeral Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorials in Dana's memory to Response to Love Center, 130 Kosciuszko St., Buffalo, NY 14212. Arrangements by the C. Mertz and Son Funeral Home, Inc. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
