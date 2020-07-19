REESE - Daniel A., Jr.
Of Buffalo, entered into rest July 11, 2020. Beloved husband of Dawn M. (nee Tufts) Reese; devoted father of Susan and Renee Reese; loving son of the late Daniel Reese and Diana Laskowski Derylak; dear brother of Paul (Myloan) Reese and Karen (Ron) Harper; also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com