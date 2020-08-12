MOYLAN - Daniel Edward
Passed away peacefully, at age 77, in his home in Glenview, IL. Dan was the beloved husband of Janis Moylan; a devoted father of Michelle Romjue (Chris), Mallory Moylan (Eddie), Corey Moylan (Chloe), and Todd Moylan (Victoria); proud grandfather of Catrinel Romjue and Colby Moylan; loving brother of Sue Lonkevich (George), Larry Moylan (Arlene), Regina McLennan (Ted), and Anne Marie Moylan; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Due to the limitations and restrictions of Covid-19, a private family Funeral Mass will be broadcasted live Saturday, August 15, 2020, 10:00 AM at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 1775 Grove Street, Glenview, IL 60025. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Our Lady of Perptual Help (and note Sister Paulanne's Needy Family Fund in the memo line), 1775 Grove Street, Glenview, IL 60025, or Rebuilding Together North Suburban Chicago, P.O. Box 626, Glenview, IL 60025. For more info., please go to: www.donnellanfuneral.com