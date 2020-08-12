1/
Daniel Edward MOYLAN
MOYLAN - Daniel Edward
Passed away peacefully, at age 77, in his home in Glenview, IL. Dan was the beloved husband of Janis Moylan; a devoted father of Michelle Romjue (Chris), Mallory Moylan (Eddie), Corey Moylan (Chloe), and Todd Moylan (Victoria); proud grandfather of Catrinel Romjue and Colby Moylan; loving brother of Sue Lonkevich (George), Larry Moylan (Arlene), Regina McLennan (Ted), and Anne Marie Moylan; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Due to the limitations and restrictions of Covid-19, a private family Funeral Mass will be broadcasted live Saturday, August 15, 2020, 10:00 AM at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 1775 Grove Street, Glenview, IL 60025. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Our Lady of Perptual Help (and note Sister Paulanne's Needy Family Fund in the memo line), 1775 Grove Street, Glenview, IL 60025, or Rebuilding Together North Suburban Chicago, P.O. Box 626, Glenview, IL 60025. For more info., please go to: www.donnellanfuneral.com



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church
2 entries
August 11, 2020
Dan was a tremendous human being and always great to be around. I’m incredibly moved by his passing and you and your family will be in my thoughts and prayers. Take care.
Jackie Diffendal
August 11, 2020
Janis...
My heart is with you during this difficult time. Dan was a gentleman, always with a positive spin. I know there are tears in your eyes now, but someday hopefully soon, the tears will come from smiles & laughter remembering all the wonderful times spent together. I'll be @ OLPH with you in spirit.
With love,
Dawn Dreyer
Scottsdale, Arizona
Dawn Dreyer Yadron
