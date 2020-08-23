PHILLIPS - Daniel Edward
Age 76, formerly of the City of Tonawanda, passed away August 18, 2020. Father of Timothy (Christan) Phillips; grandfather of Parker; dearest companion of the late Janice Yoder; also survived by Kelly (Daryl) Hahn, D.J. and Kayla; brother of Gloria Myers and Deborah (late David) Broas; also survived by nieces and nephews. Daniel was a graduate of Tonawanda High School and was a US Air Force veteran. Calling hours will be held on Sunday (August 23rd) from 2-6 PM at JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 25 William St. (between Morgan and Broad Sts.), Tonawanda, where a Prayer Service will be conducted at 6 PM, following the visitation. Everyone welcome. A private burial will be in Elmlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Roswell Park Cancer Institute. Condolences may be shared at www.ROTHFUNERAL.com