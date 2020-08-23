1/
Daniel Edward PHILLIPS
PHILLIPS - Daniel Edward
Age 76, formerly of the City of Tonawanda, passed away August 18, 2020. Father of Timothy (Christan) Phillips; grandfather of Parker; dearest companion of the late Janice Yoder; also survived by Kelly (Daryl) Hahn, D.J. and Kayla; brother of Gloria Myers and Deborah (late David) Broas; also survived by nieces and nephews. Daniel was a graduate of Tonawanda High School and was a US Air Force veteran. Calling hours will be held on Sunday (August 23rd) from 2-6 PM at JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 25 William St. (between Morgan and Broad Sts.), Tonawanda, where a Prayer Service will be conducted at 6 PM, following the visitation. Everyone welcome. A private burial will be in Elmlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Roswell Park Cancer Institute. Condolences may be shared at www.ROTHFUNERAL.com



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John O. Roth Funeral Home, Inc.
25 William Street
Tonawanda, NY 14150
(716) 693-1551
