Daniel F. SMITH
SMITH - Daniel F.
Passed away August 4, 2020. Beloved husband of Liza (Stoddard); dear father of Chloe, Shane, Nathan and Connor; son of the late Henry and Marie (Wilson) Smith; brother of Jack (Chris) Smith, Tom (Maureen) Smith, Mike (Sue) Smith, Joe (Roseann) Smith, Ann (Pat) Gilhooly and the late Jimmy (Ann) Smith and late Mary Weber; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends may call Sunday, from 5-8 PM, at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME INC., (Southtowns Chapel) 3155 Orchard Park Road. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, at Our Lady of Victory Basilica, at 10:30AM. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Ismailia Shriners, 1600 Southwestern Blvd., Buffalo, NY 14224. Daniel was a proud member of the Buffalo Police Department. Online condolences at www.CANNANFH.com



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
James W. Cannan Funeral Home, Inc.
3155 Orchard Park Road
Orchard Park, NY 14127
(716) 675-9027
