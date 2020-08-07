SMITH - Daniel F.
Passed away August 4, 2020. Beloved husband of Liza (Stoddard); dear father of Chloe, Shane, Nathan and Connor; son of the late Henry and Marie (Wilson) Smith; brother of Jack (Chris) Smith, Tom (Maureen) Smith, Mike (Sue) Smith, Joe (Roseann) Smith, Ann (Pat) Gilhooly and the late Jimmy (Ann) Smith and late Mary Weber; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends may call Sunday, from 5-8 PM, at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME INC., (Southtowns Chapel) 3155 Orchard Park Road. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, at Our Lady of Victory Basilica, at 10:30AM. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Ismailia Shriners, 1600 Southwestern Blvd., Buffalo, NY 14224. Daniel was a proud member of the Buffalo Police Department. Online condolences at www.CANNANFH.com