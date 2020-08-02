BORELLI - Daniel G.
Of Buffalo, entered into rest July 31, 2020, at age 35. Loving son of Gerald Borelli and Sheila R. Johnston; cherished brother of Nicholas Borelli of New York City; dear friend of Ellen Warren; also survived by aunts, uncles and many cousins. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Wednesday from 3-7 PM. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Daniel's name to Friends of Night People, Inc. PURSUANT TO NYS GUIDELINES, 33 PERCENT OCCUPANCY WILL BE OBSERVED.