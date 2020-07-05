O'BRIEN - Daniel H.
Passed away on March 8, 2020 in Ponce Inlet, Florida at the age of 81. Beloved husband of Geraldine (nee Grabowski) O'Brien; son of the late Howard and Maebelle O'Brien; brother of the late Mary O'Brien (King) and the late Joan O'Brien (McFall). He is survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Friday, July 10th from 4-8 PM and on Saturday, July 11th from 10 AM to 12 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Drive (at Parker Blvd.), where services will follow Saturday at 12:00 PM . Interment to follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Daniel's name to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation, 665 Elm St., Buffalo, NY 14203. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com