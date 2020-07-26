COUSINEAU - Daniel J.
July 24, 2020. Beloved husband of Janet (nee Bugaj); brother of Henry (Charlene), Ricky (Jane), Joy (Gerald) McCarville, Michael (Valerie), and other siblings; son-in-law of Mary Ann (late Anthony) Bugaj; brother-in-law of Pauline (Charles) Benfanti; also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends may call at THE URBAN BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 6685 Transit Rd., E. Amherst, NY, Wednesday from 4-7, with a service at 6:30 PM. A long time 40 yr. employee of Millard Sub. Hospital. He loved his job.
Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 26, 2020.