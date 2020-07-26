1/1
Daniel J. Trzepacz
Trzepacz - Daniel J.
July 21, 2020, of Lake View, NY, beloved husband of Jeanette Trzepacz (nee Karaszewski); devoted father of Mark (Cherie), Elizabeth (Richard) Shea, and the late Michael; cherished grandfather of Nathan and Emily Shea; also survived by many dear nieces, nephews and friends. Predeceased by his siblings Helen (Edward) Wierzbowski, Sally (Joseph) Teti, John (Juanita), Genevieve (Bernard) Sitarek, Josephine, Henry (Alfreda), and Edward (Shirley). Friends received Monday, July 27, from 3-7 PM at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 4199 Lakeshore Rd., Hamburg, NY (cCorner of Camp Rd. and Rte. 5). Mass of Christian Burial to take place Tues. 7/28 at 10AM at St. John Paul II Parish, 2052 Lake View Road, Lake View, NY 14085, with a Graveside Service to follow at St. Vincent de Paul Cemetery in Eden. In keeping with the safety and health of family and guests, please wear appropriate face covering and maintain social distancing. Capacity restrictions may delay entry. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to be made to the Lake View Volunteer Fire Company and the Buffalo Niagara Honor Flight. Online condolences and memorial donations may be made at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
4199 Lakeshore Road
Hamburg, NY 14075-2006
(716) 627-2919
