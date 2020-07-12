1/
Daniel M. "Dino" BARON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BARON - Daniel M. "Dino"
Of Buffalo, entered into rest on July 9, 2020. Devoted father of Daniel, Gwen, Crystal, Genevive, Melissa and Kelly; cherished grandfather of 11 grandchildren; beloved friend of Mark and Helen; also survived by other family members and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Monday, from 3-7 PM, where a service will immediately follow. Dino was a longtime employee of the Broadway Market and a member of the Keystone Cops. Pursuant to the NYS Guidelines, 33 percent occupancy will be observed. Share your online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved