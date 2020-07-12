BARON - Daniel M. "Dino"
Of Buffalo, entered into rest on July 9, 2020. Devoted father of Daniel, Gwen, Crystal, Genevive, Melissa and Kelly; cherished grandfather of 11 grandchildren; beloved friend of Mark and Helen; also survived by other family members and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Monday, from 3-7 PM, where a service will immediately follow. Dino was a longtime employee of the Broadway Market and a member of the Keystone Cops. Pursuant to the NYS Guidelines, 33 percent occupancy will be observed. Share your online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com