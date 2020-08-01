PORTER - Daniel M.
July 30, 2020. Beloved son of Susan and step-father David Christie and son of Timothy Porter; grandson of the late Helen and late Joseph Gietzen; nephew of Judy and Sam Takats, Ginger (David Gawera) and the late Thomas Gietzen; survived by many loving cousins. Family will be present on Sunday, from 1-4 PM, at the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from St. Amelia's Church on Monday at 11:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Daniel's name may be made to OLV Human Services, Amber Lynne Group Home, 790 Ridge Rd., Lackawanna, NY 14218 (formerly Baker Victory Home of Charity). Reopening restrictions limit the number of individuals allowed in the Funeral Home at the same time. We welcome you to visit with the family and ask you for your patience if you should experience delays. Face coverings are required.