Daniel McMAHON

McMAHON - Daniel Passed away June 18, 2020, dear companion of Patricia Answeeney; loving son of the late Thomas and Ann (Hinman) McMahon; brother of Colleen (David Tishcer) McMahon, Nancy (George) Small, Barbara (William) Travis, Paul (Michele), David (Wendy), Kathleen (Peter) Zuppinger, Kevin, and Maureen (Patrick) Lynch. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends. A private Funeral Service was held at the request of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Valley Community Center, 93 Leddy St., Buffalo, NY 14210. Daniel was a member of the Blarney Castle S.A.C. and Ticket Taker Local 235. Arrangements by the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Online condolences at www.CANNANFH.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 24, 2020.