PALUMBO - Daniel
Age 93, of Clarence, entered into rest peacefully on July 22, 2020. Daniel was born December 3, 1926, the son of Vito and Maria (nee Morgante) Palumbo; the beloved husband of Carol (Innes) Palumbo; brother of Giovanni, the late Anthony, and the late Mary Turchiarelli; devoted father of Vito, Maria (Victor) Giambrone, Daniel (Diane), Carolyn (Robin) Martino, Lori (Nicholas) Campanella and Dawn (late David) Clark; adored grandfather of Lindsay, Carol (Anthony) DeVincentis, Michael, Jamie, Melanie, Laura, Daniel (Samantha), Mario, Dana, Nicole, Danielle and David (Kayla); and two great-grandchildren, Ava and Bentley; also survived by Peter Adornetto. The family will be present to receive friends Friday, July 24, from 4-8 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Drive (corner Hopkins Road). Funeral Services will be held privately. Flowers gratefully declined. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that face coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com