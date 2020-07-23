1/1
Daniel PALUMBO
1926 - 2020
PALUMBO - Daniel
Age 93, of Clarence, entered into rest peacefully on July 22, 2020. Daniel was born December 3, 1926, the son of Vito and Maria (nee Morgante) Palumbo; the beloved husband of Carol (Innes) Palumbo; brother of Giovanni, the late Anthony, and the late Mary Turchiarelli; devoted father of Vito, Maria (Victor) Giambrone, Daniel (Diane), Carolyn (Robin) Martino, Lori (Nicholas) Campanella and Dawn (late David) Clark; adored grandfather of Lindsay, Carol (Anthony) DeVincentis, Michael, Jamie, Melanie, Laura, Daniel (Samantha), Mario, Dana, Nicole, Danielle and David (Kayla); and two great-grandchildren, Ava and Bentley; also survived by Peter Adornetto. The family will be present to receive friends Friday, July 24, from 4-8 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Drive (corner Hopkins Road). Funeral Services will be held privately. Flowers gratefully declined. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that face coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com



Published in Buffalo News from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Amigone Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Amigone Funeral Home
5200 Sheridan Drive
Amherst, NY 14221
(716) 631-9000
July 23, 2020
I was so sorry to read of Dan seniors passing. To me he was the soft spoken, honest and kind man with whom I built my home. My condolences.
darla Lalime
Acquaintance
July 23, 2020
We are so sorry to hear of Dan's passing. We enjoyed living next door to he and Carol for 26 years. He was a loving husband, proud father and grandfather. He never missed an opportunity to share stories of their family gatherings. We send our sincere condolences to Carol and the entire Palumbo family. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Jim and Robin Zymroz
Neighbor
July 23, 2020
Daniel was always right there with me on a 'dozer filling in the foundations so I could more safely side one of his new homes. He was and simply is the best builder in WNY. Will miss him and his compassion greatly. Franklin V. Lisiecki and family. Former employee of Dan in the 70's.

Franklin V. Lisiecki
Coworker
