SHAW - Daniel Paul
June 22, 2020; son of the late John R. and Theresa (nee Fahrer) Shaw; dearest brother of Nancy Barry, Bonnie (Peter) Hewett, Wayne Luckey and the late John R. Shaw and the late Gordon Luckey; also survived by many nieces and nephews. A private service was held. Arrangements entrusted to REDDINGTON FUNERAL HOME, 822-1260
Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 25, 2020.