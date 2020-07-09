1/1
Daniel S. PIOTROWICZ
PIOTROWICZ, Esq. - Daniel S.
July 5, 2020. Beloved son of Kathleen (nee Kearns), the late Stanley V.; devoted brother of Stephen V. (Nicole), loving uncle of Nora and Travis Piotrowicz; dear nephew of Patrick E. Kearns, Robert (Eleanor) Piotrowicz, Marlene (Elmer) McSkimming and the late Robert M. Kearns. Survived and missed by his Kearns and Piotrowicz cousins and many friends. Daniel was a graduate of St. Francis HS, John Carroll University and Cleveland-Marshall Law School. He was a rugby player, history buff and lover of live music. Friends may call Friday from 5-8 PM at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC., (Southtowns Chapel), 3155 Orchard Park Rd. As you prepare to attend, please be aware that face coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Saturday at 11:30 AM (please assemble at church). Online register book at www.CANNANFH.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 9, 2020.
