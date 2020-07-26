1/1
Daniel V. BRENNAN
BRENNAN - Daniel V.
Of "The Villages," in Lady Lake FL, formerly of Kenmore, NY, July 1, 2020. Dear husband of 60 years to Marion Pedersen Brennan; beloved father of Kathleen (Susan Eck) Brennan, John (Camille) Brennan, Virginia Brennan, Ann (Brian) Foss, Pamela Brennan, Mary (Steve Lord) Brennan and James (Mickey) Brennan; loving grandfather of Noah, Morgan, Kellan, Serena, Connor, Eric, Emily and Katelyn; brother of the late Thomas P. Brennan; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family visitation at D. LAWRENCE GINANNE FUNERAL HOME, 3215 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, Monday (Aug. 3rd), 3-7 PM. Mass of Christian burial at St. Paul's RC Church, Delaware Ave. at Victoria Blvd., Kenmore, Tuesday (Aug. 4th) at 10 AM. Meet at church. Entombment Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Lockport, NY. Please be mindful of required face covers, social distancing and funeral home capacity restrictions may cause delays. Those desiring, memorials to Cornerstone Hospice are preferred. Condolences may be sent to www.ginnanefuneralhome.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 26, 2020.
