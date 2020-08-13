1/1
Danielle (Horner) MASON
MASON - Danielle
(nee Horner)
August 10, 2020. Beloved wife of Ricky D. Mason; devoted mother to Laveszio Mason, Rickeya Mason, Darrin Peyton and Rickwon Mason; loving grandmother to Carter, Omari, Kianni and London; also survived by a host of loving family and friends. The family will be present to receive friends Saturday from 9-11 AM at the Grace United Church of Christ, 875 E. Delavan Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14215. A Homegoing Service and Interment will be held privately for FAMILY ONLY. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Arrangements by the Urban-AMIGONE
FUNERAL HOME. Please share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 13, 2020.
