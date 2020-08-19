DeMOLA - Darlene Ann
(nee Groblewski)
Unexpectedly August 16, 2020. Dear wife of James DeMola, Jr.; loving mother of Tiffany (James) Stampfer and Paige; step-mother of James (Katie) DeMola III; dearest grandmother of Colin, Rylee, Mason, Aubree and step-grandmother of Caleb, Brooke and TJ; daughter of David and the late Dorothy Groblewski; sister of Diane (Michael) Piontkowski and the late David Groblewski, Jr.; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday, 5-7 PM at the PACER FUNERAL HOME INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (two blocks east of Dick Rd.). In accordance with NYS guidelines, occupancy limits will be observed. Services will be private. Flowers gratefully declined. Condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com