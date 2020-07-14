1/
Dave WOODRUFF
WOODRUFF - Dave
Age 80, of Chaffee, NY, died July 13, 2020. Husband of Lolita (Noble) Woodruff; father of Ronna (Brian) Price, Mark (Connie) Woodruff and Jeff (Angie) Woodruff; brother of Nancy Jenkins, Sandy (Dave) Yocum, Barb (Bill) Daimant and the late Wesley Woodruff; also survived by seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews; preceded in death by a great-granddaughter, Lexi. Friends may call Thursday, July 16, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the W.S. Davis Funeral Home, 358 Main St., Arcade, where a Funeral Service will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020, at 11 AM. Online condolences may be offered at wsdavisfuneralhome.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 14, 2020.
