BOVA - David A.
Of Orchard Park, entered into rest August 7, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Patrica (nee Conta); devoted father of Justin, Sophie and Nikole; loving son of Anthony and the late Dorothy Bova; dear brother of Thomas (Renee) Bova; brother-in-law of Kim Proctor; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., Tuesday from 4-7 PM, with a Funeral Service to immediately follow.