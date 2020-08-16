DiGANGI - David A.
Of Kenmore, entered into rest August 13, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Diane (nee Christie) DiGangi; devoted father of Christina (Mark) Swanekamp and Nicholas; cherished grandfather of Mason and McKenna; loving son of Frances and late Anthony DiGangi; also survived by four siblings, nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME, (Northtowns Chapel) 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Tuesday, from 4-8 PM, where a Funeral Service will be held Wednesday morning, at 9 o'clock. Interment Elmlawn Cemetery. Pursuant to the NYS Guidelines, 33 percent occupancy will be observed. Please wear a face mask. Condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com