PRUCHNICKI - David A.

Of Angola, NY, entered into rest August 13, 2020, age 67. Loving husband of Diane E. (Willet) Pruchnicki; dearest father of Dina Pruchnicki, Darla (Jamie) Hamm and David (Dusty) Pruchnicki; grandfather of Brandon, Faith, Kori, Tyler, Autumn and Davey; also survived by six brothers and sisters, many nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive friends Saturday, from 3-8 PM at the Addison Funeral Home, Inc., 262 N. Main Street, Angola, NY. Flowers gratefully declined. David was an avid hunter, fisherman and camper.







