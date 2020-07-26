LUTGEN - David B.
Peacefully, July 21, 2020, of Clarence, NY. Devoted husband of Karen (Butler); beloved father of Kristina and James Lutgen; loving step-father of James (Reanna) Wenham and Jason (Melissa) Wenham; adoring poppy to Jami Noel (Cody) Chapman, Zabella, Jack, Sivienne, Sadira, and Luke Wenham; pop-pop to great-grandsons Cody, Ryley and Oliver Chapman. Friends received Tuesday, July 28th, 11 AM to 2 PM at SHEPARD BROS. FUNERAL HOME, LLC, 10690 Main Street, Clarence (ENTER THROUGH BACK DOOR). Per NYS guidelines, masks and social distancing are required. Graveside service is at 2:30 PM at Clarence Fillmore Cemetery, Ransom Road, Clarence. Flowers gratefully declined, memorials may be made to SPCA of Erie County at www.yourspca.org
, or Danny Did Foundation, www.dannydid.org
. Share condolences at www.ShepardBrosFuneralHome.com