LUTGEN - David B.
Peacefully, July 21, 2020, of Clarence, NY. Devoted husband of Karen (Butler); beloved father of Kristina and James Lutgen; loving step-father of James (Reanna) Wenham and Jason (Melissa) Wenham; adoring poppy to Jami Noel (Cody) Chapman, Zabella, Jack, Sivienne, Sadira, and Luke Wenham; pop-pop to great-grandsons Cody, Ryley and Oliver Chapman. Friends received Tuesday, July 28th, 11 AM to 2 PM at SHEPARD BROS. FUNERAL HOME, LLC, 10690 Main Street, Clarence (ENTER THROUGH BACK DOOR). Per NYS guidelines, masks and social distancing are required. Graveside service is at 2:30 PM at Clarence Fillmore Cemetery, Ransom Road, Clarence. Flowers gratefully declined, memorials may be made to SPCA of Erie County at www.yourspca.org, or Danny Did Foundation, www.dannydid.org. Share condolences at www.ShepardBrosFuneralHome.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Shepard Bros. Funeral Home
10690 Main Street
Clarence, NY 14031
(716) 759-6891
