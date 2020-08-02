1/1
David C. KORN
KORN - David C.
July 24, 2020, age 77. Beloved husband of Karen A. (nee Simoneit) Korn; devoted father of Robert (Jamie) and Ken (Jennifer); loving grandfather of David, Katarina, Katherine, and Binah; adored great-grandfather of Nollan, Naomi and Estee. David was active in the Western NY Woodturners Association, an avid bowler and drag racer in the WNY area. Funeral Services to be held privately. Arrangements by (Cleveland Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Family and friends are invited to share condolences and memories on David's tribute page at www.AMIGONE.com



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
