David CIANCIOSI
CIANCIOSI - David
Age 62, of Maricopa, AZ, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020. Preceded in death by his beloved parents Robert and Lucy Cianciosi; survived by his cherished sister, Roberta Cianciosi of Maricopa. David proudly served his country in the US Air Force. He graduated with a Bachelors Degree from Buffalo State College. David was employed in security for the City of Tempe for 10 years and was an avid Buffalo Bills and NY Yankee's fan. David was known for having a charitable heart along with a great sense of humor, and was always willing to go out of his way to help someone. Interment will take place in Buffalo, NY, where he will be laid to rest with his parents.



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 26, 2020.
