David D. BONSACK
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BONSACK - David D.
June 20, 2020. Beloved husband of JoAnne M. (nee Suszczynski) Bonsack; dearest father of Kristine, Kelly (Paul) Bonsack-Shannon; son of the late J. Howard and Lois (nee Maw) Bonsack; brother of the late James. Family and friends may call at THE COLONIAL MEMORIAL CHAPELS, INC., 3003 South Park Ave., Lackawanna, NY, on Friday, from 4-7 PM. Prayer service at 7 PM. Funeral Home will be operating at 25% capacity, due to COVID regulations.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
The Colonial Memorial Chapels, INC.
Send Flowers
JUN
26
Prayer Service
07:00 PM
The Colonial Memorial Chapels, INC.
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved