BONSACK - David D.
June 20, 2020. Beloved husband of JoAnne M. (nee Suszczynski) Bonsack; dearest father of Kristine, Kelly (Paul) Bonsack-Shannon; son of the late J. Howard and Lois (nee Maw) Bonsack; brother of the late James. Family and friends may call at THE COLONIAL MEMORIAL CHAPELS, INC., 3003 South Park Ave., Lackawanna, NY, on Friday, from 4-7 PM. Prayer service at 7 PM. Funeral Home will be operating at 25% capacity, due to COVID regulations.
Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 25, 2020.