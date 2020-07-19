MALINOWSKI - David J. "Mouse"
Of Lackawanna, NY, July 16, 2020. Loving son of the late Joseph and Florence (nee Trzecki) Malinowski; beloved lifelong companion to Barbara Bonek; dearest brother of Mary Jo Malinowski; also survived by a host of many relatives and friends. Private services were held at the convenience of the family. David was a longtime member of the Roland Wildcats Club in Lackawanna. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in David's name to the Erie County SPCA. Arrangements by JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com