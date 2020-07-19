1/1
David J. MALINOWSKI
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MALINOWSKI - David J. "Mouse"
Of Lackawanna, NY, July 16, 2020. Loving son of the late Joseph and Florence (nee Trzecki) Malinowski; beloved lifelong companion to Barbara Bonek; dearest brother of Mary Jo Malinowski; also survived by a host of many relatives and friends. Private services were held at the convenience of the family. David was a longtime member of the Roland Wildcats Club in Lackawanna. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in David's name to the Erie County SPCA. Arrangements by JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved