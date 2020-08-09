1/1
David L. YAGER
YAGER - David L.
Age 80 of Eden, NY, died August 5, 2020. Devoted husband of Nathalie L. (nee Denne); loving father of David G. (Nancy), Diana R. Hauser, Deborah L. (Kevin) Schwabel and Dawn E. (David) Liebler; brother of Lewis (Brenda), late Ruth Yager-Grottanelli and late George; brother-in-law of Katherine Yager and Ronald Grottanell; grandfather of Jenah, Bailey, Colin, Jaimie and Reid.Family and friends are invited to call Tuesday, from 10 AM -12 PM, followed by a Celebration of Life, at 12:15 PM, at the Laing Funeral Home, Inc., 2724 W. Church St., Eden, NY. Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Words of sympathy may be left at www.LaingFuneralHome.com



Published in Buffalo News from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Laing Funeral Home, Inc.
2724 W. Church Street
Eden, NY 14057
(716) 992-9172
