JENSEN - David Lynn
Of Amherst, June 29, 2020. Beloved husband of Margaret Prantner Jensen; dear father of twins, Jennine Jensen and Janelle (Levi) Zollinger, Lynn DeVaughn Jensen and David Joseph Jensen; loving grandfather of Elsie and Gibson Zollinger; brother of Darwin (Sharon) Jensen, Elaine (Jack) Stark, Marlene (late Roy) Jensen and Eldon (Suzette) Jensen; also survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral from D. LAWRENCE GINNANE, FUNERAL HOME, 3215 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, Thursday, 11:30 AM to 1 PM, when the Funeral Service will commence. Please be mindful of required face covers, social distancing and Funeral Home capacity restrictions that may cause delays. Interment White Chapel Memorial Park. Condolences may be sent online to www.ginnanefuneralhome.com
Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 30, 2020.