Dunz - David M.
Unexpectedly, of Lake View, NY, July 5, 2020. Beloved husband of Susan M. (nee Bochinski) Dunz; loving father of William, Bradley, Brandon and Brayden Dunz; dearest son of Margaret "Peggy" (nee Berges) and the late Robert Dunz; dear brother of Michael Dunz and Kristine (Joseph) Sautter; son-in-law of Martin and Shirley (nee Pawlak) Bochinski; also survived by many other loving family members and dear friends. Family will be present to receive friends Friday from 3-7 PM at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (corner of Rogers Rd., 646-5555). We will be following NYS Guidelines requiring face coverings, 6 feet social distancing and 33% occupancy limitations which may cause delayed entry. Funeral Services will be held Saturday at 11 AM at Watermark Wesleyan Church (McKinley), 4999 McKinley Pkwy. (corner of Bayview Rd.), Hamburg, NY 14075. (Please assemble at Church, FACE COVERINGS REQUIRED). Condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com