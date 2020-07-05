1/1
David M. LOHISER
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LOHISER - David M.
Formerly of Orchard Park, NY, June 15, 2020. Loving father of Michael J. (Lisa) Lohiser, Kristine A. Currey, and Caitlyn R. Lohiser; grandfather of Noah, Jack and Sophia; brother of Rick (Sherlee) Lohiser and Sandy (John) Lohiser; son of Mildred (Braunscheidel) and the late Leonard Lohiser; uncle of Vanessa, Amanda, and Robert. A Celebration of David's Life will be held in Potter's Park, 6575 E. Quaker St., Orchard Park, NY, (behind the funeral home) on Friday, July 10 at 3 PM. Memorials may be made in David's memory to the Ronald McDonald House of Western New York at www.rmhwny.org. Arrangements by the F.E. BROWN SONS FUNERAL HOME, INC.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
F.E. Brown Sons Funeral Home
6575 East Quaker Road
Orchard Park, NY 14127
(716) 662-9321
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved