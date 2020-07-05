LOHISER - David M.
Formerly of Orchard Park, NY, June 15, 2020. Loving father of Michael J. (Lisa) Lohiser, Kristine A. Currey, and Caitlyn R. Lohiser; grandfather of Noah, Jack and Sophia; brother of Rick (Sherlee) Lohiser and Sandy (John) Lohiser; son of Mildred (Braunscheidel) and the late Leonard Lohiser; uncle of Vanessa, Amanda, and Robert. A Celebration of David's Life will be held in Potter's Park, 6575 E. Quaker St., Orchard Park, NY, (behind the funeral home) on Friday, July 10 at 3 PM. Memorials may be made in David's memory to the Ronald McDonald House of Western New York at www.rmhwny.org
. Arrangements by the F.E. BROWN SONS FUNERAL HOME, INC.